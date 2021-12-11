Farmers want govt to help them with an irrigation system as dry season bites

As some parts of the country battle floods and rivers bursting their banks, farmers in Bukedi region are looking at losses after a prolonged dry spell that started in May. The rainy season usually starts in March falls until the end of October or sometimes up to mid-November. However, last year the rain did not start until June. Hundreds of acres of maize and beans have been affected and the farmers want the government to support them with the irrigation system.