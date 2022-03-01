Farmers urged to adopt new means of burning charcoal.

In a bid to address the negative environmental, social and economic impact of charcoal production, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations are pushing farmers in the West Nile region to adopt new technology of burning charcoal. Turyamuteba Vallence, the project officer at FAO noted that the current wood to charcoal conversion technology using traditional earth mould kilns is very wasteful, with recovery as low as between 10 to 15 per cent.