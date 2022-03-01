Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ex-RDC arrested over illegal land evictions in Nakaseke
  • 2 World Russia's war on Ukraine: Day six situation on the ground
  • 3 News Nigeria's Buhari to travel to London for medical check
  • 4 World Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe- NATO chief
  • 5 News UN says 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes