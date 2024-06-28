Experts say opportunities exist in census numbers

A section of economists is urging the government to leverage the majority young population that is below 17 years according to the preliminary census results released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. Dr Fred Muhumuza an economist from Makerere University says there is a need to support the youthful population, through better education, and support to them will translate into a productive generation of employable youths. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, experts warn that if the government doesn’t revisit its plans to fit in this new challenge, the poor youths will turn against the government.