Experts harmonise regional efforts to improve readiness to epidemics

As East Africa continues to face repeated epidemic threats, experts are calling for more innovative and standardised solutions to strengthen preparedness and response systems across the region. Dr. Allan Muruta a commissioner in the Ministry of Health says that harmonising regional efforts will improve readiness for combating deadly outbreaks like Ebola, Mpox, among other diseases. Dr Muruta was at the Infectious Disease Treatment Module training for regional health officers.