Experts call for action to end violence among Rwenzori ethnic minorities

The Rwenzori region in Uganda is volatile with simmering tensions between different ethnic minority groups such as the Basongora, Banyabindi, Bakonzo, Bagabo and Bakingwe among others. To promote peace in the region, some organizations like the Minority Rights Group International (MRG) are implementing programs to promote peace. One of the programs is the ‘Network for Peace’ project with early warning mechanisms as the central pillar of the intervention.