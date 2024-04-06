Experts advise on how to safely electrify home

Did you know that you are required to use only licensed technicians to wire your house? In its database, the Electricity Regulatory Authority has more than 1,000 electricians regulated based on their accomplished projects and customer complaints. John Julius Wandera, the Director for Corporate and Consumer Affairs at the Electricity Regulatory Authority, tells NTV that using unlicensed electricians is perilous. Sudhir Byaruhanga also spoke to a certified electrician about how you can avoid electric shocks in your home.