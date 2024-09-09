Expert: Uganda's e-Mobility industry poised to lead region due to low production costs

A Ugandan expert in automotive engineering says Uganda’s nascent e-mobility industry stands a chance to thrive over her regional peers, urging that, the current and future manufacturers, are most likely to benefit from low production costs, given a good portion of raw materials required, are available on the local market. John Bosco Kariisa, also says that despite lagging in some technological aspects, that asset will help the country accelerate the transition toward electric mobility.