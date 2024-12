Essential travel tips for families this festive season | HEALTH FOCUS

The festive season is fast approaching, and many of you are in an upbeat mood as you prepare for the upcoming lengthy journeys to your ancestral homes. However, as you pack your bags, there are a few things to keep in mind, especially if you're traveling with children or infants. Dr. Gladys Aloyo from the Alma Dermatology and Aesthetics Centre highlights some important tips for those of you heading upcountry.