Emergence of China simsim market spurs farmer pressure

The government has secured a deal to supply three thousand tons of simsim to China, which will be tested to ensure that the quality meets their standards before they place larger orders. This was revealed by Odrek Rwabwogo, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, during a meeting he had with farmers in Kole district. Uganda earned more than 133 billion shillings from simsim exports of 28,438 tons during the financial year 2020/2021.