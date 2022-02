EALA calls on former EAC staff to return cars

The EALA members of parliament sitting on the committee on accounts have called for all former staff and delegates driving diplomatic cars with EAC number plates to return them to the community. The committee on accounts chaired by Kenyan representative Kenneth Kalonzo says sometimes EAC diplomatic cars in hands of former staff and ex legislators are being misused. But sitting legislators have rejected it and vowed to fight it later in the year.