EACOP compensation reaches 90% of affected persons

The compensation for those affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project has reached 90%, as confirmed by Fred Bazara, the Community Relations Coordinator of EACOP Uganda. In Uganda, the project will impact 2,073 individuals, with 98% having already signed compensation agreements. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline will transport crude oil from Kabalega Industrial Park in Hoima District to Tanga Port in Tanzania for sale in the global market.