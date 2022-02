EAC to levy 35% tax on imports to region

The East African Community partner states are planning to impose a 35 per cent tax on imports to boost Intra EAC trade and local production. The EAC Sectoral Council on trade and investments is in its final stages to impose the common external tariff of 35 per cent, a move aimed at encouraging local industrialisation in East African Community partner states. This measure is scheduled to take effect in the next financial year.