Doctors call off planned strike

The Uganda Medical Association has called off the planned medical industrial action that was set to start tomorrow over the failure by the health ministry to deploy medical interns. This follows a decision by the health ministry on Friday last week to deploy over 1,900 interns to 58 health centers. Amidst some minor consternation, the association has also accepted that the interns be paid 1million shillings per month in allowances as opposed to the expected 2.5m shillings.