Dire conditions persist at Bunambutye resettlement after landslide tragedy

Over a fortnight after several landslide survivors were transferred to the Bunambutye resettlement site in Bulambuli district, the situation there remains extremely dire. Two weeks ago, a landslide hit Masugu parish following a heavy downpour, killing at least 28 people, with over 90 others missing. In response, the government relocated those in vulnerable areas to Bunambutye.