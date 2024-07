Desilting Nyamwamba river aims to mitigate climate change effects

In May, major rivers in Kasese district, streaming from Mt. Rwenzori, burst their banks, wreaking havoc. Climate change was blamed for the disaster, with experts saying too much rain fell within a short period of time, causing the rivers to overflow. However, desilting Kasese’s rivers could be a huge step in mitigating the effects of climate change