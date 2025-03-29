Deputy Mufti urges Muslims to maintain good conduct after Ramadan

The Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ali Waiswa, has urged Muslims to always maintain the good conduct they have exhibited during the period of Ramadan. According to Waiswa, it is irresponsible for a person to be fasting while engaging in immoral acts. He made this statement during the Iftar dinner organized by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation at their head offices in Bugolobi. The event was officially attended by several leaders, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.