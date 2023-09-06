Deputy chief justice Butera says corruption erodes credibility

The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has told the newly-appointed magistrates to desist from corruption because the vice has eroded the credibility of courts of law and denies justice to those who seek it. Buteera who was speaking to the 20 new judicial officers in Mukono asked them to avoid laziness and absenteeism. He says the Judiciary has constituted a team of retired magistrates and senior staff to handle mediation as a tool to enhance justice for all.