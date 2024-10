Delayed allowances leave Makerere students in despair

Delayed government allowances have left some Makerere University students grappling with destitution. Today, we share the plight of Erius Thembo, one of the students who is left to rely on the goodwill of friends for shelter. The delay by the government in wiring monetary allowances to the bank accounts of Makerere University has left many non-resident students struggling to survive. Lydia Felly entices us with the details…