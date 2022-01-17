CSOs ask MPs to suspend NGO board budget

Uganda National NGO Forum, an umbrella body for Civil Society Organisations, wants parliament to suspend the budget for the National NGO bureau secretariat until the minister of Internal Affairs sets up the NGO board and Adjudication Committee in accordance with the NGO Act. While addressing the media at a new year press conference, the NGO forum members argued that the NGO bureau is being used as a political tool to crackdown on civil society groups, largely because the NGO bureau is not supervised. Last year, the NGO bureau suspended 54 Civil Society organisations citing lack of accountability.