Court martial to handle Nixon Agasirwe's bail application next week

The court Martial in Makindye has set the 7th March 2022 as the day to rule on the bail application of former Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe, who has been on remand at the Makindye Military Barracks since 2019. This follows his arrest by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and subsequent charging on offences of failure to protect war materials, issuance of guns to unauthorized personnel, failure to account for guns issued to specialized police units and aiding the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan exilees and Ugandan citizens. Agasirwe was charged alongside former inspector general of police Gen Edward Kale Kayihura and four other police officers, who are all out on bail. Today, Agasirwe through his Lawyer Umar Lukwago made another attempt at bail appeal on account of lengthy time on remand and ill health.