Court issues order stopping FDC conference from being held

The High Court in Kampala has issued an interim order stopping the Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) from holding an extra National Delegates' Conference on Tuesday 19th September 2023. Justice Esta Nambayo ordered that the delegates' conference be halted to allow for a main lawsuit to be heard and resolved on Monday 18th September 2023. Arafat Mwanja Ntale, Jamal Wante, and Maruck Ssazi who are party delegates from Bugweri and Namutumba Districts respectively; appeared before Justice Nambayo to file their petition, resulting in the orders by court. The aggrieved FDC members argue that the extraordinary National Delegates Conference of Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) scheduled for 19th/Tuesday next week was irregularly fixed in contravention of the law and that it should be halted until appropriate organs and offices of FDC comply with the law.