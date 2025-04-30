Uganda's energy sector to experience exceptional growth

Uganda's energy sector is experiencing exceptional growth, fuelled by significant oil and gas projects and a surge in renewable energy initiatives. Tuesday kicked off the 10th Uganda Energy Convention 2025. The two-day event currently taking place in Kampala is under the theme: "Integrating oil, gas and renewable energy for a sustainable future."JORRAM PAUL SSONKO sat down with the CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, HUMPHREY ASIIMWE, to understand the significance of the event.