2025 Pearl Of Africa Rally:KCB Uganda unveils team to Mbarara.

Forty-six rally crews, including 38 local and eight from other countrie,s will converge in Mbarara city next weekend to compete in the 29th edition of the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally that will take place on the 10th and 11th of May. Now, as Sam Mpoza reports, three crews that will form the KCB rally team were unveiled today in Kampala.