Bulambuli residents fault government over slow resettlement

Residents of the Bunambutye resettlement camp in Bulambuli, who survived last year's landslide, are growing increasingly frustrated with the government's slow pace in resettling them. They say they had been promised permanent homes, but the process of resettling them has been put on hold due to disputes on land purchase. The landslide survivors are now demanding urgent action to address their current living conditions. We have more in this report.