Councillors in Busia ask Minister Raphael Magyezi to censure the district Chairperson

Councillors in Busia have petitioned the local government minister Raphael Magyezi seeking to censure the district chairperson Stephen Mugeni-Wasike. In a 40-page document signed by 15 councillors including lead petitioner Patrick Onyango Wasumba, councillor for Lunyo Sub-county, the councillors accuse the district chairperson of corruption and abuse of office. If Stephen Mugeni Wasike is censured, he will become the second district chairperson to be censured after Ouma Adea.