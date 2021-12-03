COMBATING CORRUPTION: IGG Kamya to work with police to fight graft

The inspector general of government (IGG) has pledged to closely work with the police to fight corruption perpetuated by the so-called big fish. Beti Olive Kamya told police detectives at Kibuli, that she will ensure that the the leadership code Act is strengthened to give mandate to the criminal investigations’ directorate to audit properties of officials which are in the names of their spouses and children. Police officers say they have been intimidated by their bosses during investigations of corruption cases.