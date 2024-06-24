Close to 200 learners sent home after NEMA notice

At least two schools in Nabweru Wakiso district have closed following a directive by the National Environment Management Authority to their proprietors to vacate Lubigi wetland where they are located. Bristol Academy School and Gracious Nursery and Primary School sent their learners home mid-way through the term as they demolished the structures as per the directive to be able to save valuable items. The parents are disappointed as they had settled the school dues and their children's learning has been dealt a huge blow