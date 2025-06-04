Close to 200,000 women are living with fistula

Uganda continues to face significant challenges in maternal health care, with fistula remaining a serious complication affecting women and teenage girls. According to the Ministry of Health, between 40,000 and 200,000 women are currently living with this condition, and over 1,900 new cases are recorded each year. This was revealed by Dr. Charles Olaro, Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, during the commemoration of World Fistula Day in Lira District.