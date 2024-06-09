Climate finance dilemma: Uganda’s $400m green cash mired in donor politics | Panorama

Climate change and environmental risks are now among the top 5 global risks in terms of both impact and likelihood, according to the 2019 World Economic Forum Competitive Report. The economic burden related to the impacts of climate change on key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and energy between 2010 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Water and Environment, is equivalent to 2-4 percent of total Gross Domestic Product. Consequently, the cost of inaction ranges between 273 billion and 437 billion dollars. Over the last decade, Uganda has received a significant amount of money for climate change adaptation and mitigation interventions, however, questions are being asked as to where this money is going.