City education officer arrested over extortion

The coalition of organizations fighting corruption, led by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has caused the arrest and detention of the Masaka City Education Officer, Steven Kakeeto, on charges of embezzlement. The arrest followed concerns raised by the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lily Akello, that Kakeeto may have taken money from a group of teachers, promising promotions in return. Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja attempted to defend Kakeeto, saying he should be given the benefit of the doubt. However, area Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein insisted that the City Education Officer had failed in his job. With investigations still ongoing, Kakeeto is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.