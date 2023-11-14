Church of Uganda committee concludes probe into bishop nomination row

The ADHOC committee, set up by the Church of Uganda to review the nomination of the new bishop of Namirembe diocese, has completed its investigation into the matter. The committee, chaired by Bishop Johnson Gakumba, was instituted following a petition by a section of Christians to Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, protesting the poor way in which the nomination process had been handled. The outcome of this investigation is expected to provide the church with a way forward on how to proceed with the deferred nomination process. Joyce Nakato has the details in the following report.