Church leaders fear; there could be cholera outbreak in Kiteezi

In a related development, following the collapse of the Kiteezi garbage landfill, there are concerns among the health community to improve the hygiene in the area, in a bid to prevent an outbreak of Cholera. The disaster, which claimed at least 34 lives, has also seen hundreds displaced from their homes, with many forced to live in squalid conditions. Area leaders call on the government to heed disaster prevention recommendations and ensure a proper relocation plan for affected residents.