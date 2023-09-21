Chief Justice Owiny Dolo criticizes state agents who disrespect court decisions

Chief Justice Owiny Dolo has criticized state agents who disrespect court decisions issued by judges an act which he says is contrary to the rule of law in the country. Chief Justice Owiny Dolo was addressing guests who graced the 51st commemoration of the first chief justice of Uganda Benedict Kiwanuka who was dragged from his chambers at the high court in Kampala by state operatives and later murdered. his remains have never been recovered.