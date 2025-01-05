Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Go for arbitration, court tells warring Muslim factions
  • 2 National Former Monitor Journalist Risdel Kasasira laid to rest in Mbarara
  • 3 News New refugee wave as M23 rebels seize 2 towns in North Kivu
  • 4 National Young MP runs into shs 600m debt to keep Busiro seat
  • 5 National Public officers, Kyabazinga unite to fight poverty in Busoga