Buyala residents protest KCCA dumping garbage there

Barely two weeks after the Kampala Capital City Authority revealed that it had acquired a new landfill in Buyala village in Wakiso, trucks have started delivering rubbish there as the new plant takes shape. The new waste filling ground in Buyala is KCCA's solution following the Kiteezi landfill collapse last August. Acting KCCA Executive Director Frank explained that the plant would be used to manage the mountains of rubbish generated in the metropolis daily. However, a day after the trucks started delivering waste to Buyala, the residents are up in arms, demanding that the KCCA find an alternative landfill.