Bunyoro Kitara swears in new cabinet; PM refuses handover

Ahead of the coronation anniversary of the Omukama of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Rucunya has sworn in a new cabinet. This follows the expiry of the term of office of the former Cabinet Ministers and the Speaker of the Kingdom Parliament on October 19th last year. However, the outgoing Omuhikirwa (Prime Minister) Andrew Byakutaga, whose term had earlier been extended by the Royal Commission, declined to hand over office to the new appointee, Dr. Kasirivu Atwooki.