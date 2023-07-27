Buganda to celebrate 30th coronation anniversary on 31st July

Preparations for Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s 30th Coronation celebration is underway with the Buganda Kingdom saying it will have its first open gathering since 2019. The celebration in 2020, 2021 and 2022 was muted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to David Mpanga, Buganda Kingdom's Minister for of Special Assignments, the theme for this year focuses on Supporting Clans to entrench the kingdom. The event will be held on 31st July.