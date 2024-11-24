Bishop Reuben Kisembo cautions parents on dowry

Staying with Church matters - Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Rwenzori diocese is calling on parents to reconsider bride prices to combat rising cohabitation among youth while emphasizing the importance of returning to traditional values that have been overshadowed by Western influences. Speaking to newly trained cultural wedding spokespersons at Kogere Foundation, Bishop Kisembo called on these leaders to actively promote and reinstate Tooro's rich cultural heritage, a sentiment echoed by Harriet Nyakake, the Omuhikirwa of Tooro Kingdom.