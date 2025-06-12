Besigye petitions Judicial Service Commission over Magistrate Nantege's conduct

Jailed Rt. Col. Dr. Kiiza Besigye has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission, accusing Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege of incompetence, judicial malpractice, and abuse of her judicial oath. Besigye and his aide, Hajji Obeid Lutale, are now requesting that Magistrate Nantege excuse herself from hearing an application in which the state seeks to confiscate their mobile phones and extract data to be used as evidence in their trial.