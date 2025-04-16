Archbishop Kaziimba condemns corruption among Ugandan leaders

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has castigated political leaders who continue to selfishly abuse public offices at the expense of the impoverished masses. He says the level of corruption in Uganda has become alarming, with even MPs, who should be advocating for social services and equity—being implicated in taking money through questionable means. Mugalu was delivering the Easter message at Namirembe, Kampala.