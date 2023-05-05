Apac boda boda riders accuse police of brutality

Bodaboda operators in Apac Municipality are protesting against traffic police officers operating along the roads in Apac District over allegation of extortion and rough handling of their members. This follows an incident on Tuesday when a traffic police officer identified as John Tenywa stopped Arnold Okello, a 23 year old bodaboda rider assaulting him after he refused to provide a bribe of Shs 10,000. Okello was beaten up badly and was rescued by his fellow bodaboda riders who picked him from the scene and rushed him to Apac Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. The angry bodaboda riders are demanding for the immediate arrest of this police officer and the transfer of their colleagues.