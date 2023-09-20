Amuriat blames Besigye for turmoil in FDC

The problems dogging the Forum for Democratic Change are far from over. A day after the rift widened further with one faction appointing new leaders, the party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has blamed its former leader Dr. Kizza Besigye for spearheading the differences. The extraordinary delegates conference sitting at an office on Katonga Road in Kampala on Tuesday resolved to suspend Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi and choose interim leaders. But Amuriat says Besigye had already warned him about them parting ways.