Alupo, Kadaga launch campaign to end teen pregnancies

The Vice President of Uganda Jessica Alupo and the first deputy prime minister Rebecca Kadaga have launched a campaign to end child marriages, teenage pregnancies, and child labour in Busoga region. The two leaders rallied locals to ensure the protection of children's rights as a breach of these rights is unlawful and punishable. They spoke during Kamuli district's commemoration of Women’s Day.