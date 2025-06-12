Activists decry delayed justice in KCB protest case

A group of 11 environmental activists, who were arrested in April while delivering a petition to Kenya Commercial Bank protesting its funding of the ongoing East African Crude Oil Pipeline, has decried what they call delayed justice. Through their lawyer, the activists expressed frustration with the court's handling of their pleas for bail in the criminal trespass case filed against them. They were charged on May 8, and their bail application has been heard on May 27, June 12, and again today. Despite meeting all bail requirements, the magistrate has repeatedly adjourned the matter. The case has been rescheduled for June 26, when the activists will appear again for the bail application.