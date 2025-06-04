Activists call for stronger laws on asset recovery

Anti-corruption activists have called for tougher laws to aid asset recovery from individuals who steal public funds. While addressing a meeting of anti-corruption agencies at the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), some stakeholders pointed out that some existing laws have loopholes. For example, in some legal provisions, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) is not recognised as an authorised officer when it comes to implementation.