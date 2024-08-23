6 injured as school bus crashes into pickup truck in Entebbe

Traffic Police in Entebbe are investigating a bus crash this morning at Nkumba, in which six pupils of Trust Infant Primary School in Nakaseke were injured. According to the police, the Isuzu bus, which was headed to Entebbe, failed to brake while approaching the Nkumba traffic lights from the Kampala side. It collided with a Toyota Double Cabin from behind before overturning and injuring the six pupils. The six pupils have since been discharged after receiving medical care.