2023 UACE results: Improved performance, females outshine males

Results of the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education Examinations show better performance than the previous year, 2022. Out of the 109,488 students who wrote the examinations, 80,643 qualify to join the university, and a good number meet the requirements for tertiary institutions. According to the Uganda National Examinations Board, female learners performed better than their male counterparts.