Thugs ransack lab in school for the blind in Soroti

The Police in Soroti City are looking into a robbery in which unknown thugs broke into a computer lab at St. Francis Primary School for the Blind in Madera, stealing computers worth millions of shillings. The incident happened on the 26th of February this year, barely two weeks after the computers were installed and commissioned. The stolen modern computers which had been equipped with updated programs for persons with visual impairment, were a donation from MTN Uganda, as one of the measures to aid schools dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities.