Ronald Ojok died in Bombo on the way to Namugongo

Ronald Ojok from Nwoya district, who died on a pilgrimage to Namugongo Martyrs’ Shrine, has been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Koch Orum Village, Koch Goma Town Council. Mourners who paid tribute, remember him as a dedicated Christian who openly demonstrated his faith, which they say, is rare among young people.