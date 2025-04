Reduced food rations are impacting well-being, mental health of refugees

The reduction in the amount of food portions given to displaced persons in refugee settlement camps may be one of the reasons behind the rise in suicide cases, according to the Prime Minister's Office and other aid agencies.T his is also affecting patients, who are being administered with psychotropic drugs to treat mental illnesses. As BAKER MULINDE reports, there is a call for intervention to end this growing crisis.