Police caution NUP supporters against planned procession for Kyagulanyi's return

The Uganda Police, together with the Resident City Commissioners from the five divisions of Kampala City, have cautioned members and supporters of the National Unity Platform Party, against joining a planned procession that is intended to welcome their party President Robert Kyagulanyi as he returns to the country from his international mobilization tour. Earlier today, five people were arrested over suspicions that they might be behind the planned procession tomorrow. According to the Police, the visibly heavy deployment in Entebbe is to ensure the no unrest may morph into violence when the NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi returns home at around 10 am on Thursday.